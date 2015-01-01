Abstract

Hydrofluoric acid (HF) is a strongly corrosive, highly toxic, and highly dangerous mineral acid. Burns with over 1% total body surface area (TBSA) caused by anhydrous HF can lead to deep tissue damage, hypocalcaemia, poisoning, even death. In recent years, HF has become one of the most common substances causing chemical burns and ranks as the leading cause of death from chemical burns. Herein, we report a rare case with 91% TBSA burns caused by 35% HF. The patient developed complications such as shock, severe hypocalcaemia, metabolic acidosis, and respiratory failure. Multidisciplinary team consultation (burns, respiratory medicine, nephrology, infectious disease, and pharmacy) was performed immediately after admission. An individualized diagnosis and treatment plan was developed for the patient. The patient was given intensive care, blood volume monitoring, tracheotomy, fluid resuscitation, continuous blood purification, anti-infective and analgesic treatments, intravenous and percutaneous calcium supplementation, early rehabilitation training, psychological rehabilitation and other treatments. To prevent the wound from deepening, large-area debridement and skin grafting were performed early after injury. A large dose of 10% calcium gluconate was injected into the patient in divided doses, and the wound was continuously treated with wet dressings. Multiple surgical debridements, negative pressure wound treatment, biological dressings, and Meek skin grafting were performed. After most of the wounds (approximately 85% TBSA) healed, the patient was discharged from the hospital and continued to undergo dressing changes at a local hospital. The patient was followed up 3 months after discharge. All the wounds healed well, and the patient basically regained functional independence in daily life.

