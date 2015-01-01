SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Romeo DJ, Le T, Massenburg BB, Wu M, Ng JJ, Salinero LK, Akarapimand P, Liao EC, Rudofker A, Taylor JA, Magee L. J. Craniofac. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/SCS.0000000000010369

38842329

INTRODUCTION: Little is known about rates of suicidal ideation and behavior among youth with cleft lip and/or palate (CLP) and other craniofacial conditions.

METHODS: Records of patients ages 6 and older who were administered the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) Lifetime Version during routine multidisciplinary cleft or craniofacial team visits between 2019 and 2023 were examined. Demographics information, C-SSRS data, and diagnoses were assessed with statistics including t tests, the Fisher exact test, and odds ratios.

RESULTS: A total of 1140 C-SSRS questionnaires across 602 (433 CLP and 169 craniofacial) patients with an average age of 11.2±3.7 years were included. Eighty-four (13.6%) patients endorsed lifetime suicidal ideation, 9 (1.5%) had at least one instance of suicidal behavior, 30 (5.0%) endorsed nonsuicidal self-injury, and 2 (0.3%) engaged in self-injurious behavior. Compared with CLP, those with other craniofacial conditions had similar odds of endorsing suicidal ideation and behavior (P≥0.05). Compared with those with isolated cleft palates, CLP had greater odds of endorsing suicidal ideation and behavior, though those differences were not significant (P≥0.05). Incidence of suicidality was unchanged before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic (P≥0.05). Dividing patients by sex or insurance type revealed no difference in suicidality (P≥0.05).

CONCLUSION: Patients with CLP and craniofacial conditions have a high incidence of suicidal ideation and behavior, though levels are similar between these groups. Suicidality in these patients was not negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early identification of safety risks and psychosocial challenges through regular screening can facilitate connection with appropriate clinical interventions.


