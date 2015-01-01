Abstract

BACKGROUND: The research paper provides valuable insights into the perspectives of adolescent ballet dancers regarding dance-related injuries. The authors' work is commendable, but several methodological improvements could enhance the study's accuracy and reliability. As a researcher with similar interests, I offer suggestions to strengthen the data collection and analysis process.



METHODS: Original Approach: The study utilized an online survey for data collection, suitable for close-ended questions but less ideal for qualitative research. Suggested Improvements: Data Collection Method: One-on-one interviews, either structured or semi-structured, are recommended to obtain more accurate and in-depth responses.Sample Size: The original sample size of 15-30 participants is appropriate for direct interactions. However, for online surveys, a larger sample size of approximately 246 participants is recommended. This calculation is based on recent findings showing a prevalence rate of 79.8% in full-time and 63.2% in part-time ballet dancers in Australia, using a 95% confidence interval. Questionnaire Design: The original questionnaire was constructed from a literature review. To improve its quality, input from a focus group of experts should be incorporated. A shorter, clearer, and well-structured questionnaire is suggested to minimize bias.



RESULTS: By adopting these methodological enhancements, the study could achieve more reliable and comprehensive data. The inclusion of open-ended questions would provide deeper insights into the dancers' experiences and improve the impact and relevance of the research findings.



CONCLUSIONS: The research paper offers valuable perspectives on dance-related injuries among adolescent ballet dancers. With the proposed methodological improvements, the study can yield more robust and insightful data, contributing significantly to the understanding of injury experiences in this population.

