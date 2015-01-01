Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite protective behavioral strategies (PBS) being an important part of alcohol prevention programs, utilization of PBS is sub-optimal, and research is needed to determine factors associated with use and non-use of PBS. The present study examined daily-level associations between situational familiarity (i.e., familiarity with locations and people) and the use of alcohol-related PBS among adolescents and young adults.



METHOD: Participants (analysis N = 564, 55.1% females, 45.2% White, Non-Hispanic, ages 15 to 25, mean = 21.07 years [SD = 2.79]) were part of a longitudinal ecological momentary assessment burst study on cognitions and alcohol use. Mixed effects Poisson models were used to analyze data for engagement in PBS (i.e., serious harm reduction, stopping/limiting, and manner of drinking PBS).



RESULTS: Within-person results indicated when participants had elevated (i.e., higher than their own average) familiarity with their location, they were less likely to use serious harm reduction PBS (Rate ratio [RR] = 0.94, p < 0.001) and stopping/limiting PBS (RR = 0.95, p < 0.001).



RESULTS showed that on drinking days with elevated familiarity with people, individuals were more likely to use serious harm reduction PBS (RR = 1.03, p = 0.01). There were no significant daily-level associations between familiarity with people or location and manner of drinking PBS.



CONCLUSION: The study suggests PBS use, particularly for serious harm reduction and stopping/limiting strategies, varies among adolescents and young adults based on familiarity with location and people. Alcohol prevention interventions, including just-in-time interventions, should consider how to promote PBS use particularly in familiar locations and with less familiar people.

