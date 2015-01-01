Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol involvement is declining among U.S. adolescents, however studies examining population-level trends in alcohol involvement among females and males from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds are scarce. Therefore, the current study examined alcohol involvement from 2002 to 2019 among Hispanic, Black, and White U.S. adolescent females and males.



METHOD: Data were from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, years 2002-2019. Participants were between 12 to 17 years old and Hispanic, non-Hispanic Black, or non-Hispanic White. Annualized change estimates within each subgroup were analyzed separately for four alcohol variables: 1) lifetime alcohol use; 2) age at alcohol initiation; 3) past-year drinking days; 4) respondent's perceived risk of alcohol misuse.



RESULTS: Lifetime alcohol use decreased for all groups, and the decrease was strongest for Hispanic males. Age at alcohol initiation similarly increased for Hispanic and White females and males, with no change in age at alcohol initiation for Black adolescents. Past-year drinking days declined for all groups but was not significant for Black females. Perceiving alcohol misuse as a "great risk" increased only for Hispanic males and females.



CONCLUSIONS: Although alcohol involvement is declining among U.S. adolescents, results from this study highlight that engaging with alcohol is normative among many adolescent groups. Also, when considering sex as well as race and ethnicity, there are important distinctions in patterns of decline in alcohol involvement that should be accounted for to inform future research and screening.

Language: en