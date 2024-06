Abstract

In recent years, India has made significant strides towards supporting rights for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2018, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was decriminalised, legalising homosexual acts between consenting adults.



However, societal acceptance of homosexuality remains low, with especially poor acceptance of same-sex marriage, civil unions, or other sorts of partnerships. In addition to depriving LGBTQIA+ people of their basic rights, the absence of legal recognition exacerbates mental health disparities by increasing stigma, discrimination, and social isolation. 2

