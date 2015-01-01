Abstract

The South East Asian region has the world's second highest fatal drowning burden. This study reports analysis of survey data from representatives from nations within the Association of South East Asian Nations regarding current efforts, challenges and future opportunities for drowning prevention. Twenty-two responses were received from respondents from all ASEAN nations excepting Cambodia and Myanmar. Drowning prevention initiatives varied across ASEAN nations, with most efforts focused on public education and raising awareness, including the provision of drowning data to the media. The lack of comprehensive, national level data collection was identified as a challenge, necessitating strengthened data collection capacity. Governmental involvement spanned one to six different ministries, highlighting the multi-sectoral nature of drowning prevention. However, a lead ministry could be identified in only two countries. Despite the challenges identified, there remain many opportunities to strengthen drowning prevention across ASEAN nations, addressing a significant regional public health threat.

