Abstract

The escalating passenger flow in subway systems presents significant challenges to station facilities during peak hours. Poorly designed station facilities can reduce passenger throughput efficiency and compromise passenger safety. This study conducts on-site investigations to extract refined parameters of passenger behaviors in security check and ticket checking areas. Using Beijing Subway Yizhuang Line Ciqunan Station as a case study, a microscopic simulation model is developed to replicate pedestrian flow within the subway station. By focusing on passenger demand and traffic organization, the layout of station facilities is regulated and optimized. After optimization, the passenger density in the security check and ticket inspection areas during the morning peak period decreased from 1.33 people/m2 to 1.00 people/m2; the longest queue length on the east side decreased from 15 people to 10 people, and the maximum queue length on the west side decreased from 7 people to 3 people. During peak hours, the dispersal time of passenger flow on the west side when entering the station decreased from 31.56 minutes to 30.04 minutes, and on the east side, it decreased from 36.12 minutes to 30.87 minutes. The optimization results effectively improved the efficiency of entering the station during peak hours.

Language: en