Abstract

To examine the association between recent experiences of discrimination and depressive symptom presentation and severity among a U.S. sample of older Black and African American adults. A cross-sectional survey of 124 Black and African American adults aged 50 and older in the United States was conducted assessing interpersonal discrimination and depressive symptoms. The Perceived Ethnic Discrimination Questionnaire assessed four forms of interpersonal discrimination. A measure of heightened vigilance to bias assessed anticipatory coping with discrimination experiences. Past-month affective and somatic symptoms of depression were assessed using the Depressive and Somatic Symptoms Scale. All forms of interpersonal racial discrimination were positively associated with greater affective symptom severity. Being avoided, devalued, and threatened or actively physically harmed were associated with greater somatic symptom severity. Vigilant coping was positively associated with affective symptom severity but not somatic symptom severity. Racial discrimination is linked to depression severity among older Black and African American and varies by symptom. This study helps inform work on processes linking discrimination with poorer psychological outcomes and will allow for more effective interventions and prevention efforts that are tailored to older minority populations.

