Abstract

PURPOSE: To analyze factors that affect return to sport after medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction (MPFLR), such as psychological factors, sport played, and a positive apprehension test following surgery, and to determine the average return to sport rates and time to return to sport.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted according to PRISMA guidelines. Included studies met the following criteria: patients underwent MPFLR for patellar instability, return to sport was recorded, and a factor that affected return to sport was mentioned. Search terms included medial patellofemoral ligament, tibial tubercle osteotomy, tibial tubercle transfer, return to play, and return to sport.



RESULTS: 18 of 632 identified studies met inclusion criteria. 1,072 patients that underwent MFPLR were recorded. Return to sport rates and mean/median time ranged from 60.0-100% and 3-10.4 months, respectively. 55.6-84.0% of patients returned to sport without decreasing level of competition. Six of 12 studies (50.0%) reported fear of re-injury as the top reason for patients not returning or returning at a lower level of sport. Volleyball/handball had the lowest return to the same level following surgery (18.2-50.0%).



CONCLUSION: Athletes that underwent MPFLR following recurrent patellar instability returned to sport at a range of 60.0-100%. Return to sport at the same level or higher was found to have a lower maximum rate at 55.6-84.0%. Fear of re-injury and sport played were found to have a substantial impact on ability to return to sport. Surgeons can use this information to advise patients on expectations following surgery. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV, systematic review of level III and IV studies.

Language: en