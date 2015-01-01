|
Citation
|
Fahmy L, Dardis CM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38848386
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Cyber dating violence (CDV) is prevalent among emerging adults and could lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. However, limited research has been conducted on potential mitigating (or exacerbating) factors, such as the use of cognitive emotion regulation strategies (CER). The present study examined whether CER strategies mediate the relationship between CDV and PTSD. Participants: Among a sample of 598 college students, the present study focuses on those who reported past-year CDV (56%; N = 335).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
post-traumatic stress disorder; emerging adults; Cognitive emotion regulation; cyber dating violence