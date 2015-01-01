Abstract

More than 4500 people died from drowning each year between 2020 and 2022, an increase over the roughly 4100 lives lost in 2019, according to results from a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report. Pandemic-related disruptions could have played a role in the uptick, the researchers suggested. Rates of drowning were greatest among typically higher-risk groups, including young children aged 1 to 4 years and adults aged 65 years or older as well as American Indian, Alaska Native, and Black people.



bout 55% of US adults have never taken a swimming lesson, the researchers reported. "Improving access to effective prevention strategies, like basic swimming and water safety skills training, can reduce drowning risk,"...

