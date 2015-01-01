Abstract

Patient falls within the hospital setting continue to be a significant challenge globally with almost one million hospital falls occurring in the U.S. annually. Recent calculations showed that the average total cost of a hospitalized patient fall was $62,521. One evidenced-based tool that has been shown to be effective is a colorful laminated poster, Fall TIPS poster, that was designed to engage and involve the patient in their fall prevention. One academic medical center utilized this implementation showing a successful return on investment (ROI). This project used a pre-post implementation design. After a successful pilot using the poster on one unit, the implementation was spread to all Adult Acute Care units (n = 10) within the institution. The outcome measures were fall and fall with injury counts and rates. The process measure was the completion of the fall prevention poster measured via audits. The calculation of ROI was completed using a four-step framework. The outcome data of fall and fall with injury showed a decrease from the pre-intervention months with both the fall count and rate decreasing by 23% and the fall with injury count and rate decreasing by 40%. The overall ROI calculation estimated an ROI of $982,700. The successful results from this project support the evidence that shows this program and the use of the Fall TIPS poster helps reduce patient falls within the hospital and yields a favorable ROI.

