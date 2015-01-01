SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ponce JC. WIREs Forensic Sci. 2024; 6(3): e1514.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/wfs2.1514

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Prodrugs are an important strategy for the development and design of therapeutic drugs. They involve the addition of an easily removable group (such as an ester) to a molecule in order to chemically protect it from metabolism, hydrolysis, or interaction with tissues. In the therapeutic drug market, prodrugs may reduce adverse effects, lead to more accurate tissue delivery, increase bioavailability and duration of effects. The same strategy has, however, been used in the illicit drug market. Internationally controlled drugs such as LSD, MDMA and benzodiazepines have been detected in the market with the addition of alkyl chain that can be removed in physiological conditions. Cyclical analogues may also be used, as is the case for 1cP-LSD and GBL (a prodrug of GHB). Adequate detection requires increased care with extraction and analytical conditions--as the parent drugs may be formed as artifacts during these processes--and an in-depth knowledge of metabolic pathways to avoid erroneous detection and allow for adequate identification of the drug used. Legislative updates may also be necessary to ensure prodrugs can be controlled at the same level as other illicit drugs. This article is categorized under: Toxicology > New Psychoactive Substances Toxicology > Drug Analysis Toxicology > Analytical


Language: en

Keywords

forensic; illicit drug market; prodrug; toxicology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print