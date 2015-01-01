SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yi S, Wang G, Meng X, Lu X. BMC Ophthalmol. 2024; 24(1): e244.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12886-024-03512-8

38858630

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to report a case of neurotrophic keratitis caused by lightning. CASE PRESENTATION: A 38-year-old man was hit by lightning and suffered eye injury. He eventually developed neurotrophic keratitis.

RESULTS: The patient's injury history and burn site were analyzed, and it was judged that lightning directly damaged his cornea, eventually resulting in neurotrophic keratitis. Fortunately, the patient's vision improved after treatment.

CONCLUSION: Lightning can cause eye damage, and the clinical manifestations are diverse. Lightning currents cause corneal nerve loss, resulting in neurotrophic keratitis. To maintain corneal integrity and prevent disease progression, early assessment and appropriate treatment are necessary.


Humans; Adult; Male; Visual Acuity; Cornea; *Keratitis/etiology/diagnosis; *Lightning Injuries/complications; Cornea/pathology; Eye injury; Lightning injury; Neurotrophic keratitis

