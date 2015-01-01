Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of the present study is to provide information about pediatric patients with spinal trauma.



METHODS: A single-center retrospective chart review was carried out. Children who arrived at the pediatric emergency department due to trauma and those with spinal pathology confirmed by radiological assessment were included. Demographics, mechanisms of trauma, clinical findings, radiological investigations, applied treatments, hospital stay and prognosis were recorded.



RESULTS: A total of 105 patients [59 (56.2%) boys; mean age: 12.9 ± 3.8 years (mean ± SD)] were included. The most common age group was that of 14-18 years (58.1%). The three most common trauma mechanisms were road traffic collisions (RTCs) (60.0%), falls (32.4%), and diving into water (2.9%). A fracture of the spine was detected in 97.1% patients, vertebral dislocation in 10.7%, and spinal cord injury in 16.3%. Of the patients, 36.9% were admitted to the ward and 18.4% to the pediatric intensive care unit; 17.1% were discharged with severe complications and 2.9% cases resulted in death. While 34.3% of the patients had a clinically isolated spine injury, the remaining cases entailed an injury to at least one other body part; the most common associated injuries were to the head (39.8%), abdomen (36.1%), and external areas (28.0%).



CONCLUSION: Spinal trauma was found to have occurred mostly in adolescent males, and the majority of those cases were due to RTCs. Data on the incidence and demographic factors of pediatric spinal trauma are crucial in furthering preventive measures, allowing for the identification of at-risk populations and treatment modalities.

Language: en