Abstract

Malingering is characterized by the deliberate fabrication and/or exaggeration of symptoms for secondary gain, posing a diagnostic challenge in healthcare settings. In this report, we present a 15-year-old male with a history of psychiatric disorders who attempted suicide to avoid legal sentencing, subsequently developing a stutter following an altercation with another patient. Despite initial concern for a concussion, further evaluation revealed malingering as the underlying motive. This case highlights the importance of identifying malingering in adolescents, which calls for a careful approach and thorough assessment for it to be distinguished from an authentic illness. Early identification of malingering optimizes resource allocation and ensures appropriate care for patients who have genuine medical needs.

Language: en