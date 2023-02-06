Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study is to report the data for patients followed-up in our intensive care unit due to the 6th February 2023, earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, and to investigate parameters affecting mortality.



METHODS: The demographic characteristics of patients followed-up in intensive care due to trauma following the earthquake, the treatments administered, developing complications, lengths of stay in the hospital and intensive care, and laboratory data were scanned retrospectively and recorded. These data were then compared between the surviving and non-surviving patients.



RESULTS: Twenty-six patients, 13 (50 %) male, were followed-up in our intensive care, 24 (92 %) due to being buried under earthquake debris, and 2 (8 %) due to falling from heights. Increased Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) (p = 0.027), higher initial serum potassium (p = 0.043), higher initial serum phosphorus (p = 0.035), higher initial and peak serum magnesium (p = 0.004 and p = 0.001), lower initial and peak bicarbonate (p = 0.021 and p = 0.012) and higher initial and peak serum base deficit values (p = 0.012 and p = 0.009) were associated with mortality. In the subgroup with crush injuries, higher initial and peak serum potassium (p = 0.001 and p = 0.025), higher initial and peak serum magnesium (p = 0.005 and p = 0.004), lower initial and peak bicarbonate (p = 0.019 and p = 0.021) and higher initial and peak serum base deficit values (p = 0.017 and p = 0.025) were associated with mortality. Multiorgan dysfunction failure developed in nine patients, sepsis in seven, dissemine intravascular coagulation in four, and acute respiratory distress syndrome in two. Fasciotomy was performed on 2 (8 %) patients and amputation on 8 (31 %). Extremity injuries were most frequently observed. 10 (38.5 %) of the 12 (46 %) patients developing acute kidney injury required renal replacement therapy. 7 (27 %) patients died during follow-up. In logistic regression analysis, higher SOFA scores, lower initial bicarbonate and BE levels, higher serum initial potassium and magnesium levels were a risk factor for mortality. Higher SOFA scores, lower initial bicarbonate and base deficit and higher initial phosphorus values affected mortality in patients with crush syndrome.



CONCLUSION: Not only increased SOFA, serum potassium, serum phosphorus, and serum magnesium, but also decreased bicarbonate, and base deficit were associated with mortality in earthquake victims with crush syndrome in ICU.

