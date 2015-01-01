|
Sugarman OK, Shah H, Whaley S, McCourt A, Saloner B, Bandara S. Int. J. Drug Policy 2024; 129: e104472.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38852335
BACKGROUND: Xylazine is a veterinary sedative that is quickly spreading in the U.S. illicit drug supply and is increasingly associated with fatal overdoses and severe wounds. In response, xylazine has been deemed an emerging public health threat and several policy initiatives have been introduced to combat its spread and negative broad health impact. We aimed to synthesize trends in all-time U.S. policy responses to xylazine in the drug supply.
Language: en
Drug scheduling; Policy mapping; xylazine