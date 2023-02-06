Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ambiguous loss refers to the lack of clear information about the fate of a missing person or object.



AIM: This study aims to examine in-depth the experiences of earthquake victims regarding the methods of coping with the uncertain losses they experienced after the Kahramanmaraş-based earthquake disaster on February 6, 2023.



METHODS: In this qualitative study conducted using phenomenological research design, the snowball sampling method, one of the purposive sampling methods, was used. Face-to-face, in-depth interviews of approximately 30 to 40 minutes were conducted with 20 earthquake victims reached by this method. Colaizzi's phenomenological analysis method was used to analyze the data obtained. Data were collected by COREQ criteria.



RESULTS: According to the results of the analysis, three main categories (inner journey and emotional transformation, bridges of solidarity built on destruction, and change and growth in life perspectives) and nine themes (whispers coming from under the rubble, the reaction of facing ambiguity, mental labyrinths in the search for meaning, hearts united amid destruction, the search for meaning in ambiguity and ways out of spiritual wreckage, growth among the rubble, and the value of transience and new horizons rising from the ruins) emerged.



DISCUSSION: The research reveals that the coping methods adopted by earthquake victims in the face of personal and objective ambiguous losses range from spirituality to social support mechanisms. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: In line with the results obtained from the findings, it is suggested that the coping strategies of earthquake victims should be strengthened, and new methods should be developed.

