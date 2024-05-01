Abstract

Last month, the United States Congress held its most recent hearings focused on the mental health risks of social media for young people, and last year saw the emergence of two high-profile policy reports on this topic. In May 2023, the US Surgeon General released an advisory report that identified exposure to harmful content and problematic and addictive use of social media as detrimental to youth mental health. In December, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) released a more measured consensus study that called for development of standards for platform design and data use, digital literacy education, and more research. While the two reports differed in their conclusions, they both focused on recommendations directed at tech companies, policymakers, researchers, parents, and youth as key stakeholder groups. We argue that these reports, reflective of the broader national discourse on adolescent social media use, have left out a key stakeholder group that can serve as a useful site of intervention: schools...

Language: en