Citation
Newaz MT, Ershadi M, Jefferies M, Davis P. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 269-287.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858051
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Advancements in the modern construction industry have contributed to the development of a range of technology-based interventions to improve the safety behavior of front-line construction workers. Notwithstanding the extensive research on safety behavior, there is still a paucity of research on assessing technology interventions of safety behavior to provide an overview of their strengths and limitations. The present study aims to bridge this gap in the literature and identify the main trends of research.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Occupational Health; Construction industry; Technology; Construction workers; *Construction Industry; *Feasibility Studies; *Safety Management/methods; Safety behavior; Safety technology