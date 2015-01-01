Abstract

Several studies have been performed to recognize the main features in homicide and suicide sharp wound-related death, revealing that a single cutting wound to the neck is an infrequent event in suicide cases, and several hesitation marks near the fatal injury are usually present. We report a case of an atypical self-inflicted cutthroat injury without tentative marks involving a 79-year-old female. The weapon used, a kitchen knife, was found at the crime scene. The wound had clean margins, and no other incisions were found. Scene circumstances, namely the absence of signs of a break-in, the victim found on the bed, the knife located near the body, the vital wound in an accessible site, and the absence of defense injuries, collectively support a likely suicide. A literature review was also performed to compare forensic data of the case presented with the other 6 cases reported regarding atypical suicide characterized by a single incising cut to the throat without hesitation marks. Given the few cases reported and the lack of gross descriptions and histopathological data available in the literature, additional knowledge of such a case may help forensic pathologists in the identification of suicidal events when a single neck injury is observed. In this frame, suicide by a unique single incising cut to the throat without hesitation marks near the lethal injury may be observed as an atypical presentation, and the crime scene investigation, together with additional background information of the deceased, aid in the identification of the manner of the death.

