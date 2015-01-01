Abstract

The fire protection of carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) laminates often relies on flame-retardant coatings, but in some applications, their efficacy may diminish upon direct fire exposure due to rapid pyrolysis. This study introduces an innovative approach by integrating protective interlayers within the laminate structure to enhance the fire resistance. Various materials, including ceramic composite WHIPOX, titanium foil, poly(ether imide) (PEI) foil, basalt fibers, rubber mat, and hemp fibers, were selected as protective interlayers. These interlayers were strategically placed within the laminate layout to form a sacrificial barrier, safeguarding the integrity of the composite. Bench-scale fire resistance tests were conducted, where fire (180 kW/m(2)) was applied directly to the one side of the specimen by a burner while a compressive load was applied at the same time.



RESULTS indicate significant prolongation of time to failure for CFRP laminates with protective interlayers, which is up to 10 times longer. This innovative approach represents a potential advance in fire protection strategies for CFRP laminates, offering improved resilience against fire-induced structural failure.

Language: en