|
Citation
|
Chisamore N, Johnson D, Chen MJQ, Offman H, Chen-Li D, Kaczmarek ES, Doyle Z, McIntyre RS, Rosenblat JD. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 176: 77-84.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38850581
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy (PAP) is a promising treatment option for depression, with randomized controlled trials (RCTs) providing preliminary support for its safety and efficacy. However, there is a lack of consistency across existing treatment protocols and psychotherapeutic approaches. The objective of this review is to summarize and compare current psychotherapy methods of PAP in treating depression and distress in life-threatening illnesses. We sought to comprehensively summarize published psychotherapy protocols from clinical trials to provide insights for future practices.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Psychotherapy; Mood disorders; Psychedelics; Psilocybin