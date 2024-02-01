Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The workplace's health hazard remains a significant concern to workers in the mining industry, where miners are continually exposed to various kinds of exposure sources.



METHOD: First, the determinants of miners' health were systematically extracted from 259 publications, comprising chemical, physical, ergonomic, and psychosocial stressors, vulnerability factors, and common health outcomes. Then, 16 meta-analyses were performed to ascertain the epidemiological evidence for associations between four stressors and three health outcomes. The seven top contributing factors affecting miners' health were identified through 166 available prospective studies. Finally, based on the classic and domestic measurement scales, a cross-sectional survey of 559 Chinese miners was conducted to determine the core psychosocial predictors. In addition to the traditional mechanisms, complex interactive networks among the antecedents and consequences and the reversed effects of consequences were also obtained, where 379 strong association rules were yielded via the Apriori algorithm.



RESULTS: The results showed that occupational dust, NO(2), heavy metals, heat, vibration, awkward posture, and job stress are significant risk factors associated with individuals' health conditions. Psychological capital, coping style, job demand, social support, organizational support, justice, and culture are core psychosocial predictors of miners.



CONCLUSIONS: This study presents a case for identifying the most significant occupational risk factors related to individuals' health, which could be extended and applied to other industries, as working populations around the world are suffering from various chemical, physical, ergonomic, and psychosocial stressors. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Identifying the significant occupational risk factors affecting workers' health conditions is essential for comprehensive occupational health risk assessment and management. Therefore, this study could be important for health management in mines and other industries.

Language: en