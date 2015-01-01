|
Citation
Cristancho SM. Perspect. Med. Educ. 2024; 13(1): 332-335.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Ubiquity Press)
DOI
PMID
38855533
PMCID
Abstract
It's been a year since I had the hunch that I needed new glasses. Things had been getting blurry, but I refused to have my eyes checked. "It's clear enough" was the story I kept telling myself. Looking back, that hesitancy reflects my human tendency to resist change. I loved my current glasses, and I hated the idea of having to adjust to a new pair. But then I fell while running: that blurry thing I thought was a tree leaf was in fact a rock. That fall ruined my months of biathlon training, so I had enough with blurriness. I went to the optometrist. And if you have ever done one of these appointments, you know how it goes: they get you down to the blurriest you can handle by changing the set of lenses, and then they bring you back to a level of crisp clarity. I am not fond of my new glasses (yet), but I love the clarity they afford me while running.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; *Aviation/trends