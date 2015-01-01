|
La Sala L, Sabo AV, Lamblin M, Robinson J. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1571.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38862974
BACKGROUND: Rates of self-harm and suicide are rising for young people globally and many implicate social media in this problem. To address this concern and to increase the confidence of adults to communicate safely about suicide and social media with young people, the #chatsafe Guide for Parents and Carers was developed in Australia. With significant uptake of the resource among Australian adults, the aim of the current study was to update and contextualise the #chatsafe Guide for Parents and Carers for audiences in 15 countries globally. To improve the relevance of this resource for parents and carers in these countries, the present study sought to understand the concerns held by parents, carers and suicide prevention professionals around the world about these topics and to explore the extent to which a resource such as #chatsafe would be helpful within their communities.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Australia; Adolescent; Parents; Young Adult; Social Support; Young people; Suicide Prevention; Qualitative; Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Social media; *Qualitative Research; *Parents/psychology; *Caregivers/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Focus Groups; *Social Media/statistics & numerical data; Self-Injurious Behavior/prevention & control