Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rates of self-harm and suicide are rising for young people globally and many implicate social media in this problem. To address this concern and to increase the confidence of adults to communicate safely about suicide and social media with young people, the #chatsafe Guide for Parents and Carers was developed in Australia. With significant uptake of the resource among Australian adults, the aim of the current study was to update and contextualise the #chatsafe Guide for Parents and Carers for audiences in 15 countries globally. To improve the relevance of this resource for parents and carers in these countries, the present study sought to understand the concerns held by parents, carers and suicide prevention professionals around the world about these topics and to explore the extent to which a resource such as #chatsafe would be helpful within their communities.



METHODS: Seven focus groups were conducted via Zoom with parents, carers and suicide prevention professionals (n = 40) from 15 countries. Transcribed data were coded and thematically analysed using both inductive and deductive processes.



RESULTS: Six themes are reported: (1) Two scary 'S' words; (2) Country and culture impact who talks (or is silent) about self-harm and suicide; (3) The need for a protective social ecosystem; (4) #chatsafe is a tool that can help parents, carers and young people worldwide; (5) #chatsafe should consider local context and end users to improve its relevance for parents and carers worldwide; and (6) A range of marketing and dissemination strategies are needed to reach adults with #chatsafe information.



FINDINGS of this study informed the update and contextualisation of the #chatsafe Guide for Parents and Carers for adult audiences in 15 countries.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings from this study underscore a universal need for psychoeducation initiatives that provide adults with the skills and knowledge to support the mental health of young people, both online and offline, and that resources like #chastafe can play an important role in providing reliable information about these topics to adults across a range of cultures and contexts.

Language: en