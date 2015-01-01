Abstract

AIM: To understand the bullying experiences of youth with neuromuscular conditions.



METHOD: Fourteen participants with neuromuscular conditions (10 male; 10-19 years old) participated in semistructured interviews that were analyzed using inductive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Four overarching themes were identified: (1) participants experienced stigma-based bullying; (2) participants exhibited resilience despite bullying victimization; (3) participants identified personally and theoretically helpful and unhelpful supports with regard to bullying; and (4) participants proposed bullying interventions.



INTERPRETATION: Individuals with neuromuscular conditions had unique experiences and perspectives on bullying. This qualitative study provides health care professionals with insight into the bullying experiences of patients with neuromuscular conditions.



FINDINGS highlight the role for formal and informal education to mitigate stigma-based bullying and increased opportunities for peer support as a protective factor against bullying.

