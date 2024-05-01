Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the incidence and victim demographics of Welsh hospital admissions due to dog bites and strikes from 2014 to 2022. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive analysis of Welsh hospital admissions data.



METHODS: Residents of Wales admitted to a Welsh National Health Service (NHS) hospital for a dog bite or strike, were identified using ICD-10 codes. The annual incidence of dog bite and strike admissions between 2014 and 2022 was calculated and stratified by child-adult status, sex, and Local Health Boards. Trends over time were analysed using the Chi-square test for trends.



RESULTS: Hospital admissions due to dog bites and strikes have significantly increased from 16.3 per 100,000 to 23.7 per 100,000 population in 2022. This was driven by an increase in non-geriatric adults and an increase in three Local Health Boards. The Swansea Bay area has the highest incidence in Wales (56.1 admissions per 100,000).



CONCLUSIONS: Wales has a higher incidence of dog bites and strikes than England or the Republic of Ireland. Work in the communities where incidence is exceptionally high is needed to understand the reasons behind having the highest incidence of dog bites in the British Isles and to establish the most efficacious methods for bite prevention.

