Betz ME, Fowler NR, Meza K, Bletz A, Omeragic F, Matlock DD. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38860882
OBJECTIVE: Decisions about driving retirement are difficult for older adults, their families, and health care providers. A large randomized trial found that an existing online Healthwise decision aid decreased decision conflict and increased knowledge about driving decisions. This study sought to discover how, when, and where the tool might be most effective for older drivers, their family members, and their health care providers.
Language: en
qualitative research; Aging; automobile driving; decision support techniques