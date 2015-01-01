Abstract

Juvenile justice involvement is a risk factor for sex trafficking, as is teen dating violence (TDV). However, little is known about how TDV victimization correlates with sex-trafficking victimization among girls in juvenile detention. This study was conducted with 111 detained female minors from two Arizona juvenile detention centers. All female detainees were screened for sex-trafficking risk factors by a clinical staff member and completed a series of surveys about their life experiences and a dating violence history survey. Nearly half of the participants, 42.3% (n = 47), reported having experienced sex trafficking. Girls in juvenile detention who reported sex-trafficking victimization were significantly more likely to report higher scores on the TDV scale.

