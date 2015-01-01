Abstract

PURPOSE@#This study aimed to examine research published in the Journal of Korean Academy of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing (JKPMHN) from 2013 to 2022. @*Methods@#Descriptive statistics, text network analysis, and topic modeling were used to analyze 368 articles. @*Results@#The most prevalent research designs in the articles published during the past decade were cross-sectional studies (44.6%) and qualitative research (19.2%). The subjects of the included studies were people with mental illnesses (18.7%), nursing students (11.7%), and psychiatric nurses (8.7%). A text network comprised of the keywords from the research abstracts was constructed and presented. The text network analysis identified the main keywords as: "depression", "family", "stress", "intervention", "life", "suicide", "communication", "alcoholics", and "experience". Seven topics were derived through the topic modeling: nursing intervention for mental health problems, nursing research for patients with mental illnesses, the competency of mental health nurses, the meaning derived from life experience, family in mental health, the mental health of nurses, and the mental health of students. @*Conclusion@#This study determined the recent research trends in the JKPMHN. In psychiatric nursing research, efforts should continue to serve as the basis for practice and produce relevant evidence, and research priorities need to be established.

Language: ko