Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence is sparse regarding service usage and the clinical management of people recently discharged from inpatient psychiatric care who die by suicide.



AIM: To improve understanding of how people discharged from inpatient mental health care are supported by primary care during this high-risk transition. DESIGN & SETTING: A nested case-control study utilising interlinked primary and secondary care records in England for people who died within a year of discharge between 2001 and 2019, matched on age, sex, practice-level deprivation and region with up to 20 living discharged people.



METHOD: We described patterns of consultation, prescription of psychotropic medication and continuity of care for people who died by suicide and those who survived. Mutually adjusted relative risk estimates were generated for a range of primary care and clinical variables.



RESULTS: Over 40% of patients who died within 2 weeks and 80% who died later had at least one primary care consultation. Evidence of discharge communication from hospital was infrequent. Within-practice continuity of care was relatively high. Those who died by suicide were less likely to consult within two weeks of discharge, AOR 0.61 (0.42-0.89), more likely to consult in the week before death, AOR 1.71 (1.36-2.15), to be prescribed multiple types of psychotropic medication, (AOR 1.73, 1.28-2.33), to experience readmission and have a diagnosis outside of the 'Severe Mental Illness' definition.



CONCLUSION: Primary care clinicians have opportunities to intervene and should prioritise patients experiencing transition from inpatient care. Clear communication and liaison between services is essential to provide timely support.

Language: en