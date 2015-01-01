|
Citation
Ujah OI, Ocheke AN, Olagbuji BN. BMJ Open 2024; 14(6): e082760.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38866566
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Although prior research suggests that household food insecurity (HFI) is associated with intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW), there is a paucity of research regarding its impact on attitudes accepting of IPVAW. We examined whether individuals experiencing HFI are more likely to accept physical IPVAW, whether the association varies by gender and whether it persists when models are adjusted for other confounders.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Logistic Models; Male; Middle Aged; Nigeria; Adolescent; Young Adult; Family Characteristics; Attitude; PUBLIC HEALTH; EPIDEMIOLOGY; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Food Insecurity; NUTRITION & DIETETICS