Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Although prior research suggests that household food insecurity (HFI) is associated with intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW), there is a paucity of research regarding its impact on attitudes accepting of IPVAW. We examined whether individuals experiencing HFI are more likely to accept physical IPVAW, whether the association varies by gender and whether it persists when models are adjusted for other confounders.



DESIGN: Population-level cross-sectional analysis. SETTING: This study used the round 6 of the UNICEF-supported Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted in Nigeria. PARTICIPANTS: The sample included 23 200 women and 7087 men, aged 15-49 years, who were currently married or in union and responded to the attitudes towards domestic violence and HFI modules in the MICS. OUTCOME MEASURES AND STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: Attitudinal acceptance of physical IPVAW (specific forms and overall). We conducted weighted multivariable logistic regression to estimate the OR and their corresponding 95% CIs of the associations of food insecurity (FI) with attitudinal acceptance of physical IPVAW, adjusting for potential confounders.



RESULTS: Multivariable results indicate that severe HFI was positively associated with attitudinal acceptance physical IPVAW in at least one of the scenarios presented (aOR=1.11; 95% CI: 1.01 to 1.22). Individuals experiencing severe HFI had higher odds of physical IPVAW acceptance when wife neglects the children (aOR=1.15; 95% CI: 1.02 to 1.31). The likelihood of physical IPVAW acceptance if wife burns the food was lower for women experiencing moderate HFI (aOR=0.86; 95% CI: 0.74 to 0.99). Stratified analyses indicated heterogeneity in the association between HFI and attitudinal acceptance of physical IPVAW by gender.



CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate that, depending on the severity, FI status may be associated with attitudinal acceptance of physical IPVAW, with potential variations based on gender. The public health implications are discussed.

Language: en