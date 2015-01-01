SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chopin J, DeLisi M, Beauregard E. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X241260292

38864187

This study aims to explore the behavioral manifestation of sadism in females involved in sexual crimes. The sample includes 24 female sex offenders for which sadism was assessed with the SeSaS. To conduct a gender-based comparison analysis, we conducted a random selection of 100 sadistic male offenders. Bivariate comparisons and multidimensional scaling analysis were used to determine whether behavioral manifestation and dimensions of sadism are different in female sex offenders.

RESULTS showed that sadism in women manifests itself differently from male offenders and practical implications are discussed.


behavioral manifestation of sadism; female sex offenders; multidimensional scale analysis; severe sexual sadism scale; sexual sadism

