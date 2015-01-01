|
Ershadi Manesh S, Bagian Kulemarzi MJ. J. Fam. Reprod. Health 2024; 18(1): 36-43.
(Copyright © 2024, Vali-e-Asr Reproductive Health Research Center, Publisher Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
38863841
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to predict suicide attempts based on behavioral activation and inhibition systems (BAS/BIS) with the mediating role of cognitive emotion regulation (CER) strategies among adolescents of Abyek City.
Suicide; Adolescents; Inhibition; Activation; Emotional Regulations