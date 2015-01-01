Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk factors for subsequent fractures following an initial hip fracture are not entirely understood. This study examined the clinical characteristics of hip fracture patients to identify potential risk factors associated with a higher risk of experiencing subsequent fractures.



METHODS: We conducted a nested case-control study using data from the Chinese PLA General Hospital Hip Fracture Cohort between January 2008 and March 2022. The cases were individuals who experienced subsequent fractures following an initial hip fracture. Each case was matched with up to 2 controls who did not develop subsequent fractures. Important clinical factors were compared across groups, including traditional fracture risk factors and potential risk factors (e.g., comorbidities, falls risk, physical impairment, calcium or vitamin D use, and anti-osteoporosis medications). Conditional logistic regression analyses were used to evaluate the impact of these clinical features as potential risk factors for subsequent fractures.



RESULTS: A total of 96 individuals who suffered from subsequent fractures were matched with 176 controls. The median time between the initial hip fracture and the subsequent fracture was 2.1 years. The overall proportion of patients receiving anti-osteoporosis treatment after initial hip fracture was 25.7%. In the multivariable regression analysis, living in a care facility (OR = 3.78, 95%CI: 1.53-9.34), longer hospital stays (OR = 1.05, 95%CI: 1.00-1.11), and falls after discharge (OR = 7.58, 95%CI: 3.37-17.04) were associated with higher odds of subsequent fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that living in a care facility, longer hospital stays, and falls after discharge may be independent risk factors for repeat fractures following an initial hip fracture. These findings could be used to identify and manage patients at high risk of subsequent fractures.

