Abstract

Pregnant women experience medical and psychological difficulties in their daily lives during disasters. Since the care provided to them in disaster situations is unclear, it is necessary to better understand their experiences. This study aims to identify the maternal experiences of pregnant women during natural disasters. This research employed a modified grounded theory approach. Twenty-three pregnant women, living in disaster-affected areas, were interviewed. The research methods were utilized and interpretive analysis was conducted, resulting in a diagram and storyline to describe the process. The characteristics of the maternal experiences fluctuated between "being unable to face pregnancy because of the disaster response" and "facing the fact of being pregnant." To maintain a fluctuation between their affected life and their pregnant life, it was necessary to control the weighting between "securing a safe and secure place," "encountering support based on pregnancy," and "signs from the fetus." Clarifying the maternal experiences of pregnant women living in disaster areas revealed a multilayered structure of categories and relationships. This study suggests that understanding the structure of fluctuations and control is critical for the nursing practice.

