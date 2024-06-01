Abstract

Young people who are at clinical high-risk for psychosis experience suicidal thoughts and behaviors at a greater rate than young people in the general population. However, no suicide prevention interventions have been specifically designed for or tested with this group of young people. To address this gap, we need to identify and leverage malleable potential intervention targets that can be measured at multiple levels of analysis. Here, we argue that social network structure, or the pattern of relationships in which a person is embedded, offers one potential target for intervention. We first provide a select review of what is currently known about social network structure and suicide risk, social network disruption among people at clinical high-risk for psychosis, and inflammatory processes as a potential underlying metric of social bond disruption. We then propose opportunities to advance suicide prevention research focused on young people at clinical high-risk for psychosis, with an eye toward establishing a foundation for future interventions that can account for biological, psychological, and social domains.

