Abstract

One of the leading causes of crashes is the distraction of drivers caused by performing secondary tasks. This study investigated the impact of sociodemographic, contextual factors, and driver characteristics on secondary task engagement while driving in Germany. We conducted a nationwide face-to-face semi-standardized interview study with car drivers in Germany. In total, 1,072 drivers were interviewed. The data of 949 drivers were included in the analysis. Overall, they reported 2,146 secondary tasks. Drivers performed, on average, 2.3 non-driving-related activities (SD = 1.7) during the last 30 min of their trip. Consistent with previous findings, the presence of passengers was associated with a decrease in the amount of other secondary tasks, especially on the mobile phone. Young drivers (<25 years), in particular, were twice as likely to undertake secondary activities on the phone compared to older ones. Among drivers with a high mobile phone addiction score, tasks on the mobile phone were significantly more likely to be performed while driving. During longer trips, more secondary activities are performed within the last 30 min than during short trips (<30 min). Surprisingly, the purpose of the trip also has a significant influence insofar as trips for leisure activities, in particular, are more frequently associated with secondary activities than shopping and business trips. The results of this study help to determine better crash probabilities based on influencing factors, which in turn should form the basis for specific customised information and educational campaigns.