Abstract

The impending arrival of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology has the potential to transform how individuals perceive time spent travelling. By removing the need to drive and pay attention to the road, AV users could perform other activities, including those for work or leisure. As a result, AVs are expected to lower the burden of travel and, therefore, the value of travel time (VOTT). Despite the significant impacts that AVs may have on individuals' choices and the transportation system, few have studied their impacts on travel time perceptions, and even fewer have examined the extent to which these impacts will vary depending on the types of tasks that can be performed within an AV. This study uses stated preference data collected in Fall 2022 to develop mode choice models and subsequently quantify how the availability of three types of AV: privately-owned, exclusive, and pooled AV may shift perceived travel times in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. The error-component mixed logit models highlight the cross-nesting between privately-owned AVs and driving. In addition, this study is the first in Canada to distinguish the VOTT reductions by AV type, trip purpose, and interior description (which caters to different tasks). VOTT reductions as large as 42% less than driving a conventional vehicle were estimated. The results of this study provide additional empirical evidence for AV VOTT reductions (particularly in the Canadian context) and can be used to help craft policies in preparation for the arrival of AVs.