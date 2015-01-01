Abstract

The present study evaluates the strategies to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) sales in India. Through the triangulation process of exhaustive literature review, expert opinions, and the support of a knowledgeable team, 12 potential strategies based on Motivation-Opportunity-Ability (MOA) theory to improve electric vehicle sales are developed. The developed plans are evaluated using Total Interpretive Structural Modeling (TISM) and Matriced' Impacts Croisés Multiplication Appliquée áun Classement (MICMAC) analysis. The TISM method is used to examine the strategies and understand the interrelationships among them to develop an adoption model. MICMAC analysis is used to categorize strategies on the ground of driving and dependence power. The results indicate that infrastructure development, manpower development, and establishment of driving schools/centers are the most effective strategies. These strategies can have a significant impact on improving sales of EVs and might also influence other proposed strategies. The development of a structural model and categorization is used to propose a roadmap for strategies adopted to enhance sales. The present results can be extended to other developing economies. Marketers and policymakers are acknowledging the importance of embracing EVs as central to future mobility and the present study triangularly (in-depth interviews, literature review, and empirically) guides the mobility of EVs.