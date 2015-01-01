|
Citation
|
Jones C, Bracewell K, Clegg A, Stanley N, Chantler K. Homicide Stud. 2024; 28(1): 78-98.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Domestic Violence Fatality Reviews/Domestic Homicide Reviews (DVFRs/DHRs) are multi-agency reviews aimed at reducing domestic homicides. This study systematically reviews research that examines DVFR/DHR recommendations, impact of these recommendations and proposals for improving DVFR/DHR processes. A narrative synthesis was adopted due to the diversity of the 11 studies reviewed. Themes identified from recommendations included: training and awareness; service provision and coordination; and recommendations for children. Regarding DVFR/DHR processes, standardization, diverse teams, and additional resources were highlighted. There was little evidence of whether DVFR/DHR recommendations were implemented.
Language: en