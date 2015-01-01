Abstract

The current study explored perceptions of homicide risk and protective factors among Latina survivors of gender-based violence and culturally specific practitioners, including indigenous and transgender survivors. Themes resulting from a grounded theory analysis include histories of violence and homicide threats, power and social connections, difficulty disclosing threats to safety, fear and conviction, and separating/leaving partners. Listening sessions with transgender and indigenous Latina survivors uniquely emphasized experiences of structural discrimination. Narratives also shed light on community strengths that can inform intimate partner homicide prevention, including the role of kinship in culturally specific programing.

