Abstract

The fifth generation (5G) cellular network roll-out provides high-speed performance, better coverage, and ubiquitous connectivity for the next-generation of intelligent communication systems. Compared to earlier versions, the new 5G wireless standard operates across a wider range of frequencies, which has raised aviation industry's concerns regarding safety and compatibility. For example, 5G systems operating with frequencies that are adjacent those used by radio altimeters could disrupt flight operations and navigation functions. This paper provides an overview of current research efforts assessing the 5G interference and its potential operational impact on altimeters. The work discusses the current stance of regulators and telecommunications operators worldwide on potential 5G interference with altimeters. The paper also compares the ongoing public consultations with key stakeholders globally regarding cellular systems' interference with altimeters. This work offers technical and policy recommendations to spectrum regulators and aviation authorities to inform the safe and efficient deployment of 5G spectra. This work identifies long-term solutions for achieving maximum 5G bands usability and ensuring compatibility among cellular technologies and aviation systems.