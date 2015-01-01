SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Straub JJ, Paul KK, Bothwell LG, Deshazo SJ, Golovko G, Miller MS, Jehle DV. Cureus 2024; 16(6): c182.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.c182

38868549

PMC11167211

Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.7759/cureus.57472.].


Correction

This article has been corrected by the Editors-in-Chief to clarify the conclusions of the study. Two sentences have been revised as detailed below. The authors agree with these corrections.

Original abstract conclusions: "Gender-affirming surgery is significantly associated with elevated suicide attempt risks, underlining the necessity for comprehensive post-procedure psychiatric support."

Corrected to: "Patients who have undergone gender-affirming surgery are associated with a significantly elevated risk of suicide, highlighting the necessity for comprehensive post-procedure psychiatric support."

Original first sentence of the Conclusions section: "The results of this study show that gender-affirmation surgery is associated with a significantly higher risk of suicide, death, suicide/self-harm, and PTSD compared to control groups in this real-world database."

Corrected to: "The results of this study indicate that patients who have undergone gender affirmation surgery are associated with significantly higher risks of suicide, self-harm, and PTSD compared to general population control groups in this real-world database."


