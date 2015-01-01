SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dicks-Ilori L, Morgan M, Yuan M, Clare S. Future Healthc. J. 2024; 11(2): e100143.

(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Physicians)

10.1016/j.fhj.2024.100143

38867759

PMC11166689

Workplace humour, such as banter between colleagues, is a widespread means of developing relationships and relieving daily work stresses. Despite this, banter in the workplace is a prevalent theme of harassment and bullying claims. With staff morale at an all-time low among NHS employees, efforts must be made to identify and rectify issues which work to damage staff experiences within the organisation. We aimed to explore both the positive and negative impacts of banter on NHS staff well-being. We discuss the role of staff training on the appropriate use of workplace humour, with reference to a workshop delivered to NHS employees, educating them on the appropriate use of banter.


