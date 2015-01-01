|
Arakawa I, Sekiguchi Y, Takeda K, Watanabe K, Kuroki N, Kono T, Kinoshita H, Enokida T, Suzuki T, Takahashi H, Okada T. PCN Rep. 2023; 2(3): e134.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38867820
AIM: Treating individuals with a mental disorder and a history of criminal behavior (mentally disordered offenders [MDOs]) aims to enable patients to maintain their health and facilitate social rehabilitation while preventing adverse outcomes, such as violent recidivism or suicide. Understanding and responding to their own insight on their criminal behavior is crucial to achieving this goal. This article aims to develop a Japanese version of the Gudjonsson Blame Attribution Inventory-Revised (GBAI-R) and investigate the reliability and validity of the scale for MDOs in Japan.
criminal behavior; blame attribution inventory; mentally disordered offenders; violent recidivism