Abstract

AIM: Treating individuals with a mental disorder and a history of criminal behavior (mentally disordered offenders [MDOs]) aims to enable patients to maintain their health and facilitate social rehabilitation while preventing adverse outcomes, such as violent recidivism or suicide. Understanding and responding to their own insight on their criminal behavior is crucial to achieving this goal. This article aims to develop a Japanese version of the Gudjonsson Blame Attribution Inventory-Revised (GBAI-R) and investigate the reliability and validity of the scale for MDOs in Japan.



METHODS: In addition to developing the Japanese version of GBAI-R (GBAI-RJ), psychological data relevant to the Japanese study were collected and analyzed. Factor analysis was employed.



RESULTS: Seventy-seven Japanese native participants were recruited from forensic psychiatric inpatients, outpatients, and medical prison inmates between 2020 and 2022. The results demonstrated that the dimensions on the GBAI-RJ had a similar factor structure to those reported in previous studies. The GBAI-RJ has both test/retest reliability and internal consistency.



CONCLUSION: The three dimensions Guilt Factor, External Factor, and Mental Element Factor from the original version in English are applicable to the Japanese version for assessing attribution and comparing the findings with those of the previous studies.

Language: en