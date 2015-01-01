Abstract

AIM: The purpose of this study was to examine factors affecting depression trait among male intimate partner violence (IPV) victims in Japan utilizing a multiple linear regression analysis.



METHODS: A web-based questionnaire survey was conducted. Male IPV victims living in Japan were recruited to answer the questionnaire on the website on February 25-26, 2021. A total of 16,414 subjects were enrolled, of whom 1466 respondents were included in the study. Other than IPV exposure, information about sociodemographic characteristics, past traumatic experiences and psychiatric history was collected. The Domestic Violence Screening Inventory (DVSI), a 20-item questionnaire regarding IPV exposure, and the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) were used to determine the intensity and the type of IPV harm and to screen for depression, respectively.



RESULTS: The victims were more frequently subject to psychological abuse than to physical violence. Based on PHQ-9 scores, 10.7% of respondents exhibited moderate to severe depression. In the DVSI score, 79.2% of respondents required "observation and support." The lowest level of academic attainment (junior high school), positive psychiatric history, foregoing divorce to avoid adverse childhood experiences of their offspring, childhood exposure to domestic violence, younger age, having no children, and experience of school bullying were shown to be significantly associated with depression trait.



CONCLUSION: Male IPV harm has a multilayered complexity. The sociodemographic characteristics and experiences of victims' own have a greater impact on depression trait than direct violent harm, suggesting that the violence-focused support might be inadequate for male victims. Comprehensive supports are urgently needed.

Language: en